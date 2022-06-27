Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stake Increased by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,413,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,874,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $247,998,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,715,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,370,000 after acquiring an additional 934,183 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 661.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 661,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,009,000 after acquiring an additional 574,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,364,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,334,749,000 after acquiring an additional 505,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

ED stock opened at $92.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.93. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.17 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.22.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.98%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ED shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

