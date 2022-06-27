Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Lowered to $99.00 at Mizuho

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Mizuho from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Guggenheim raised Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.91.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $92.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.93. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $71.17 and a 1-year high of $101.12. The firm has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

