Contrasting Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) & Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC)

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) and Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Douglas Elliman and Novation Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Douglas Elliman N/A N/A N/A Novation Companies -11.03% N/A -47.75%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Douglas Elliman and Novation Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Douglas Elliman 0 0 1 0 3.00 Novation Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Douglas Elliman presently has a consensus price target of 8.50, indicating a potential upside of 65.37%. Given Douglas Elliman’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Douglas Elliman is more favorable than Novation Companies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.5% of Douglas Elliman shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Douglas Elliman shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of Novation Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Douglas Elliman and Novation Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Douglas Elliman $1.35 billion 0.31 $98.84 million N/A N/A Novation Companies $51.35 million 0.04 -$9.17 million ($0.04) -0.45

Douglas Elliman has higher revenue and earnings than Novation Companies.

Summary

Douglas Elliman beats Novation Companies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Douglas Elliman (Get Rating)

Douglas Elliman Inc. engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas. Douglas Elliman Inc. was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Douglas Elliman Inc.(NYSE:DOUG) operates independently of Vector Group Ltd. as of December 29, 2021.

About Novation Companies (Get Rating)

Novation Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Healthcare Staffing, Inc., provides outsourced health care staffing and related services in Georgia. It also offers its services to hospitals, schools, crisis units, clinics, doctors' offices, prisons, and various privately owned businesses. The company was formerly known as NovaStar Financial, Inc. and changed its name to Novation Companies, Inc. in May 2012. Novation Companies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

