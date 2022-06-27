Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE VLRS opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.53.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 71.25% and a net margin of 3.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLRS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter valued at $1,229,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 95.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,119,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,420,000 after buying an additional 547,634 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 325.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 483,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,541,000 after buying an additional 369,626 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 82.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 465,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after buying an additional 210,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

