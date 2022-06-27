ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) PT Raised to GBX 255

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($2.82) to GBX 255 ($3.12) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised ConvaTec Group to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 195 ($2.39) to GBX 210 ($2.57) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.06) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.55) to GBX 285 ($3.49) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 241.67 ($2.96).

Shares of LON CTEC opened at GBX 222 ($2.72) on Monday. ConvaTec Group has a twelve month low of GBX 165.30 ($2.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 265 ($3.25). The firm has a market cap of £4.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 213.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 197.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.85.

In other news, insider Jonny Mason bought 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.74) per share, with a total value of £49,280 ($60,362.57).

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

