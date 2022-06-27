ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $247.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on ConvaTec Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 195 ($2.39) to GBX 200 ($2.45) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ConvaTec Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.55) to GBX 285 ($3.49) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

CNVVY stock opened at $10.62 on Monday. ConvaTec Group has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.1325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.6%.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.