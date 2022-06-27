Cormark Weighs in on Minto Apartment’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:MI)

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Minto Apartment in a research note issued on Thursday, June 23rd. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas expects that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Minto Apartment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.35. The firm had revenue of C$32.53 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

