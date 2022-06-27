Corning (NYSE:GLW) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.54-$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70 billion-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.79 billion. Corning also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLW. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays downgraded Corning from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut Corning from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.20.

NYSE GLW opened at $32.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.87. Corning has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Corning will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.40%.

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 3.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management grew its position in Corning by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 13,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Corning by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 22,458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Corning by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,574 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

