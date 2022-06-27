Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.21-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $838.00 million-$843.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $840.27 million. Coupa Software also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.07-$0.10 EPS.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $65.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $283.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.45.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.05). Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. The firm had revenue of $196.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COUP shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $155.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.89.

In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $40,321.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,254.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $95,377.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,698 shares of company stock worth $1,010,234 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth about $490,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Coupa Software by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,473,000 after buying an additional 12,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,810,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,120,000 after buying an additional 77,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

