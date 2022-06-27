CRA Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,609 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 3,946.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth $229,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,092 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 45,305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 8.4% in the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,714 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $615,603.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,922 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,519. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DVN. Barclays boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Johnson Rice downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.94.

DVN opened at $53.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.80.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 95.31%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

