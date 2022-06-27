Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €81.00 Price Target for Puma (ETR:PUM)

Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($85.26) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €109.00 ($114.74) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($126.32) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €120.00 ($126.32) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC set a €95.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get Puma alerts:

Shares of ETR:PUM opened at €66.88 ($70.40) on Friday. Puma has a 52 week low of €60.30 ($63.47) and a 52 week high of €115.40 ($121.47). The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €67.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €81.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.