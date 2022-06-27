Critical Contrast: Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) versus Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT)

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) and Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Desktop Metal and Trio-Tech International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Desktop Metal $112.41 million 7.11 -$240.33 million ($0.90) -2.83 Trio-Tech International $32.46 million 0.53 -$590,000.00 $0.14 31.07

Trio-Tech International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Desktop Metal. Desktop Metal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trio-Tech International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Desktop Metal and Trio-Tech International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Desktop Metal -173.46% -14.59% -13.30% Trio-Tech International 1.47% 2.23% 1.49%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.2% of Desktop Metal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of Trio-Tech International shares are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of Desktop Metal shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.2% of Trio-Tech International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Desktop Metal has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trio-Tech International has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Desktop Metal and Trio-Tech International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Desktop Metal 0 3 3 0 2.50 Trio-Tech International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Desktop Metal presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 252.94%. Given Desktop Metal’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Desktop Metal is more favorable than Trio-Tech International.

Summary

Trio-Tech International beats Desktop Metal on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Desktop Metal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Desktop Metal, Inc. engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer. In addition, it provides Xtreme 8K platform, designed for industrial, high-temperature production of end-use photopolymer parts, and uses high-powered light sources with a water-cooled DLP chip; Einstein series, designed for dental professionals which offers 3D printing; P4K platform offers series of advanced DLP printer models designed for volume production in precision applications; Envision One platform; which leverages patented CDLM technology for high-volume production of end-use photopolymer parts; D4K Pro platform, designed for jewelry and chairside settings; S-Max platform, which provides digital casting solution; and Robotic Additive Manufacturing, or RAM, platform that offers robotic 3D printing solutions. Further, the company offers S-Print, an entry-level solution for prototypes and small series production in digital casting applications; and 3D-Bioplotter platform which offers biofabrication solution. Additionally, the company provides binder jetting materials, DLP and CDLM photopolymer resins, BMD materials, micro-AFP materials, and bioprinting materials. It serves automotive, aerospace, healthcare and dental, consumer products, heavy industry, machine design, and research and development industries. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services. This segment also provides qualification testing services that test small samples of output from manufacturers for qualification of their processes and devices. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures front-end semiconductor test equipment, such as artic temperature-controlled wafer chucks used for test, characterization, and failure analysis of semiconductor wafers and other components; and wet process stations for cleaning, rinsing, and drying semiconductor wafers, flat panel display magnetic disks, and other microelectronic substrates. This segment also manufactures back-end products comprising autoclaves and highly accelerated stress test equipment; burn-in equipment and boards; and component centrifuges and leak detection equipment. The company's Distribution segment distributes complementary products, including environmental chambers, handlers, interface systems, vibration systems, shaker systems, solderability testers, and other semiconductor equipment, as well as components, such as connectors, sockets, LCD display panels, and touch-screen panels. Its Real Estate segment invests in and rents real estate properties. The company primarily serves semiconductor chip manufacturers or testing facilities that purchase testing equipment. The company operates in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and China. Trio-Tech International was incorporated in 1958 and is headquartered in Van Nuys, California.

