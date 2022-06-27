Critical Survey: PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) versus Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

PDC Energy has a beta of 2.74, suggesting that its stock price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PDC Energy and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDC Energy 0 0 6 0 3.00 Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 0 1 4 0 2.80

PDC Energy presently has a consensus target price of $88.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.01%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus target price of $14.05, indicating a potential upside of 28.31%. Given PDC Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PDC Energy is more favorable than Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras.

Profitability

This table compares PDC Energy and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDC Energy 26.48% 38.99% 19.13% Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 29.65% 31.27% 12.61%

Dividends

PDC Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 28.1%. PDC Energy pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras pays out 71.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PDC Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PDC Energy and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDC Energy $1.86 billion 3.08 $522.31 million $5.02 11.92 Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras $83.97 billion 0.85 $19.88 billion $4.34 2.52

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has higher revenue and earnings than PDC Energy. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PDC Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.9% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of PDC Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PDC Energy beats Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

PDC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it owned interests in approximately 3,500 productive gross wells. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc. in June 2012. PDC Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile (Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries. The Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment engages in the refining, logistics, transport, marketing, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies. The Gas and Power segment is involved in the logistic and trading of natural gas and electricity; transportation and trading of LNG; generation of electricity through thermoelectric power plants; holding interests in transportation and distribution of natural gas; and fertilizer production and natural gas processing business. The Corporate and Other Businesses segment produces biodiesel and its co-products, and ethanol; and distributes oil products. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

