Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.272 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

CRT opened at $17.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.90 million, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average is $14.81. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust ( NYSE:CRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a net margin of 91.09% and a return on equity of 223.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $780,000. 9.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

