CT Real Estate Investment (CRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from CT Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$131.95 million for the quarter.

