Curbstone Financial Management Corp Acquires 7,950 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $20.72 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $22.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.23.

