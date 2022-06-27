Curbstone Financial Management Corp Acquires 99,956 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 101.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,956 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.7% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gpwm LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $40.32 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $55.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.18 and a 200 day moving average of $45.75.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

