Curbstone Financial Management Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.65.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $326.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $310.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $298.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.44. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $220.20 and a 12 month high of $325.82.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 165,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $48,352,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,051,092 shares of company stock worth $321,474,118 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

