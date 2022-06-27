Curbstone Financial Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UL. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $391,267,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 29,662.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,689,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,662,000 after buying an additional 5,669,969 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,588,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,838,000 after buying an additional 148,297 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,153,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,401,000 after acquiring an additional 68,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,019,000 after acquiring an additional 808,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL stock opened at $45.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.10 and its 200-day moving average is $48.06. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.54 and a 1 year high of $60.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.451 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.01.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

