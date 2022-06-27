Curbstone Financial Management Corp Buys 1,100 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,268 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Comcast by 0.6% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,672,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.87.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $39.57 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

