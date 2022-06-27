Curbstone Financial Management Corp Buys 860 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $115.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.12. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.01 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

