Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $1.35 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,452 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its stake in McDonald’s by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 9,306 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $2,103,000. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $451,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD stock opened at $247.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.35 and its 200-day moving average is $249.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Truist Financial decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.15.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.