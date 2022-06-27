Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $13.81 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.5% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period.

SCHM stock opened at $64.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.22. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.53 and a twelve month high of $83.73.

