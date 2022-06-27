Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $5.26 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 1.0% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 72,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 46,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,737,000 after acquiring an additional 12,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 31,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

RSP stock opened at $138.07 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $129.56 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.88 and a 200-day moving average of $152.55.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.