Curbstone Financial Management Corp Increases Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $49.66 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.07 and a 52-week high of $55.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.96 and its 200 day moving average is $52.10.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.