Curbstone Financial Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,112 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.64.

NYSE ABT opened at $109.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $101.24 and a one year high of $142.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.