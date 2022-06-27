Curbstone Financial Management Corp Purchases 4,996 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,964 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Target by 8.3% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 34,907 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 8.2% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,918 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Target by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,773 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Target by 5.3% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,204,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on shares of Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.04.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 18,674 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $4,089,606.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,259 shares in the company, valued at $13,196,721. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 79,694 shares of company stock valued at $14,055,746 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TGT opened at $150.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.34 and a 200-day moving average of $208.31. The firm has a market cap of $69.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

About Target (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.