Curbstone Financial Management Corp Trims Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lessened its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $508,995,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $359,612,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,450,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $699,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $746,027,000 after acquiring an additional 560,536 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,458,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,676,462,000 after acquiring an additional 477,354 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. Barclays dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet cut D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.81.

DHI stock opened at $67.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 5.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.96. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

