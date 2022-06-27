Curbstone Financial Management Corp Trims Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 166,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,875,000 after buying an additional 64,505 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 12,528 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

VT opened at $88.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.26. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $83.24 and a 1-year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.