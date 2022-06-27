CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on July 15th

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

CVB Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CVB Financial has a payout ratio of 41.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CVB Financial to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.5%.

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $24.76 on Monday. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $25.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.24.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $124.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 40.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CVB Financial will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

In related news, Director Kristina M. Leslie sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $150,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,889 shares in the company, valued at $516,142.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anna Kan sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 73.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 36.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 23.8% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. 68.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

