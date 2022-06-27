CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,966 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 6.7% in the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,183 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 120,298 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,105 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.05.

NYSE:CVS opened at $94.52 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $559,726.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,659 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,993 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

