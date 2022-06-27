Cybin Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share (OTCMKTS:CYBN)

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Cybin in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.09). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cybin’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cybin’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Get Cybin alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cybin in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

Shares of CYBN opened at $0.59 on Monday. Cybin has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $97.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cybin by 370.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 58,771 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cybin by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 407,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 145,929 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cybin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cybin by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 906,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 323,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cybin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. 9.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cybin (Get Rating)

Cybin Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine for treating anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a discovery-phase phenethylamine derivative to treat neuroinflammation and psychiatric conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cybin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.