CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Receives $10.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBAY. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

In other news, CEO Sujal Shah purchased 51,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $100,036.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,036.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAY. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $19,960,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $5,915,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 241.0% in the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,283 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,419,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $4,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBAY opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 13.68 and a current ratio of 13.68. CymaBay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.84. The firm has a market cap of $238.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.09.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

