Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Boosted by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.08.

NYSE:DHR opened at $256.83 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

