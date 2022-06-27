Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Cut to $143.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $143.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stephens decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.47.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $119.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.73. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

