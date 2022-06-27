Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $130.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $141.47.

Shares of DRI opened at $119.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.73. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

