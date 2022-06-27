Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $396.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday. They set a hold rating and a $396.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $429.06.

DE opened at $310.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $361.92 and a 200-day moving average of $374.68. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $295.59 and a 52-week high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Deere & Company by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

