Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €95.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($100.00) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DHER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.20 ($32.84) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays set a €69.50 ($73.16) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($84.21) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($73.68) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, HSBC set a €35.00 ($36.84) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

DHER opened at €39.59 ($41.67) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.05. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €23.88 ($25.14) and a 52-week high of €134.95 ($142.05). The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion and a PE ratio of -8.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €33.18 and its 200-day moving average price is €52.50.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

