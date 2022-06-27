Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Price Target to €180.00

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €205.00 ($215.79) to €180.00 ($189.47) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €189.00 ($198.95) to €188.00 ($197.89) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €190.00 ($200.00) to €185.00 ($194.74) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €166.00 ($174.74) to €155.00 ($163.16) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

RDSMY opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Koninklijke DSM has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $56.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.3593 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.5%.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile (Get Rating)

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.