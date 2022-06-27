Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Target Price to GBX 490

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 570 ($6.98) to GBX 490 ($6.00) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ESYJY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on easyJet from GBX 600 ($7.35) to GBX 625 ($7.66) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on easyJet from GBX 855 ($10.47) to GBX 805 ($9.86) in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on easyJet from GBX 800 ($9.80) to GBX 700 ($8.57) in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on easyJet from GBX 705 ($8.64) to GBX 700 ($8.57) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on easyJet from GBX 425 ($5.21) to GBX 450 ($5.51) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $667.14.

OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $4.88 on Friday. easyJet has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $13.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.29.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

