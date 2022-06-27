Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 419,770 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,953 shares during the period. Devon Energy comprises 4.6% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Devon Energy worth $24,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,507,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $638,965,000 after purchasing an additional 595,212 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,797,427 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $562,357,000 after buying an additional 621,809 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,876,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $258,848,000 after acquiring an additional 149,460 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Devon Energy by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $235,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,049 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on DVN. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.94.

Shares of DVN opened at $53.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 2.59. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $79.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.31%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $254,587.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 284,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,501,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $1,912,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 765,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,922 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,519. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

