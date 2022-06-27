Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) Insider Buys A$83,810.10 in Stock

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR – Get Rating) insider Fiona Brown acquired 7,689 shares of Dicker Data stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$10.90 ($7.57) per share, with a total value of A$83,810.10 ($58,201.46).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to approximately 8,200 resellers partners. The company was formerly known as Rodin Corporation Pty Limited. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.

