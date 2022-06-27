Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) Insider Buys A$83,810.10 in Stock

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR – Get Rating) insider Fiona Brown acquired 7,689 shares of Dicker Data stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$10.90 ($7.57) per share, with a total value of A$83,810.10 ($58,201.46).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.11.
Dicker Data
