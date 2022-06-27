Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Dillard’s has increased its dividend by an average of 239.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Dillard’s has a payout ratio of 4.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dillard’s to earn $19.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.1%.

Dillard’s stock opened at $259.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Dillard’s has a 52 week low of $160.51 and a 52 week high of $416.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $295.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.97.

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $13.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by $8.01. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post 26.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mike Litchford sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.69, for a total transaction of $159,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at $873,393.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 14.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the first quarter worth $227,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 22.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the first quarter worth $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DDS. StockNews.com began coverage on Dillard’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dillard’s to $185.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dillard’s from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

