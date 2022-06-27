Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Acquired by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,469 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,223.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,168,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,100 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Shares of DFAI opened at $24.55 on Monday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $30.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.67.

