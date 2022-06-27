Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Buys 495 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLYG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $72.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.60. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.38 and a 12 month high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

