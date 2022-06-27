Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Garmin accounts for about 1.2% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GRMN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $196,290,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Garmin by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,696,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $775,734,000 after purchasing an additional 918,937 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Garmin by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,998,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,083,000 after purchasing an additional 568,572 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Garmin by 1,654.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 550,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $74,972,000 after purchasing an additional 519,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Garmin by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 644,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,777,000 after purchasing an additional 387,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $100.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.02. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $92.53 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.81 and a 200-day moving average of $115.67.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 52.61%.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.
Garmin Company Profile (Get Rating)
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.
