Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Garmin accounts for about 1.2% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GRMN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $196,290,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Garmin by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,696,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $775,734,000 after purchasing an additional 918,937 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Garmin by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,998,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,083,000 after purchasing an additional 568,572 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Garmin by 1,654.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 550,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $74,972,000 after purchasing an additional 519,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Garmin by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 644,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,777,000 after purchasing an additional 387,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $100.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.02. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $92.53 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.81 and a 200-day moving average of $115.67.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 52.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Garmin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.