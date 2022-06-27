DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Acquired by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 85.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $68.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.59 and a 200-day moving average of $104.90. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.96 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.77 and a beta of 1.05.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wedbush lowered DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DocuSign from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $434,635.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at $25,393,689.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,376,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

