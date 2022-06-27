Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock Position Raised by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for about 1.5% of Peterson Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DG. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $247.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.73. The company has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

DG has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Dollar General to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.33.

In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,790 shares of company stock worth $3,622,273. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

