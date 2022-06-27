DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,215,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,552,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586,593 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,967,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $722,327,000 after purchasing an additional 179,445 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,574,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,609,000 after purchasing an additional 784,566 shares during the period. Standard Investments LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 5,625,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,388,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8,766.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,473,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,125 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DD. StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

DD opened at $58.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.59 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.71.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

