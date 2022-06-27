Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 137 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $83.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.98. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

